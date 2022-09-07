The club are urgently looking to appoint a manual therapist who is fluent in both Spanish and English to join the first team medical department. Suitable candidates will be interviewed as and when they apply and the job advert will close as soon as an ideal candidate has been found, such is the urgency to fill the position quickly.

The job advert states that the role holder will: “Provide manual therapy to the first team squad players to promote preparatory and recovery benefits and optimise the performance of the playing squad.

St James's Park, Newcastle

"The role holder will provide manual therapy under the direction of the Head Physiotherapist to all players, with a focus on those who are Spanish speaking."

The individual may also have to provide ‘general translation services’ within the first team environment when needed. This focus on Spanish speaking players is particularly interesting as Newcastle currently have just two native Spanish speakers in their first team squad in Spaniard Javier Manquillo and Paraguayan Miguel Almiron.

Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, also has a solid grasp of the language. While Manquillo has had his injury issues so far this year, Almiron has been a regular starter under Eddie Howe in 2022.

And the Magpies already have a Spanish speaking first-team physiotherapist in Daniel Marti, who has been at the club since 2016.