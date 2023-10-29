Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One change as injury blows leave Newcastle United with depleted bench

Newcastle’s starting line-up was strong with one forced change from Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund as Callum Wilson replaced the injured Alexander Isak.

But it was Newcastle’s bench where their current injury issues became apparent. Eddie Howe named two goalkeepers in Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie as substitutes along with defenders Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Paul Dummett, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth involved in a first-team matchday squad for the first time after 14 months out with an ACL injury.

Matt Ritchie and Joe Willock completed what was arguably Newcastle’s most limited bench of the season so far as Howe made just one substitution (Willock for Miguel Almiron) during the match - pointing to his lack of options on the bench as the reason why.

“It was difficult for us,” Howe admitted. “We had limited attacking options so what I want to do when I make a sub is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions so if I was to make changes today, it would have probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.”

Miguel Almiron in action v Wolves.

A rare goal for Newcastle United to concede & Eddie Howe’s ‘disappointment’

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 22nd minute, capitalising on a spill from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa with an acrobatic finish.

But The Magpies’ lead lasted just 14 minutes as Mario Lemina beat Kieran Trippier to head in his first Wolves goal from Pedro Neto’s corner. It was the 12th goal Newcastle had conceded in all competitions this season and the first from a set-piece situation - much to the disappointment of Howe.

“That’s the disappointment for us today,” The Magpies boss told The Gazette. “The first goal at a spell in the game where we’d looked like we’d dealt with their early spells of pressure.

“It’s going to happen at some stage because we pride ourselves on trying to stop it so we’re disappointed.”

Headed Wolves level in the 38th minute with his first goal for the club but that wasn’t even his best involvement as he did excellently to match Joelinton and Bruno in midfield. Lemina ran the hard yards to both win back possession and propel Wolves on the counter.

Newcastle benefit from penalty controversy as Wolves boss left raging

Newcastle went in ahead at the break after Fabian Schar was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area by Hwang Hee-Chan.

After a brief delay, Anthony Taylor pointed to spot, prompting a lengthy VAR check. The contact with Schar appeared minimal but VAR refrained from overruling the on-field call, much to the disappointment of Gary O’Neil.

“Scandalous decision, terrible on-field decision and terrible VAR didn’t intervene,” said the Wolves boss. “I thought they got it badly wrong.”

Howe admitted it was a ‘contentious’ call to award the penalty as Wilson stepped up to convert his second of the game and seventh of the season in only his fourth start. Sa got a clear hand on the ball only to parry it into the opposite side of the net.

With a goal every 60 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League this season, no other player has found the net with such frequency in the division. Of players who have scored more than once this season, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak are the only other player’s in England’s top flight to average more than a goal every 90 minutes.

There was still more penalty woe to come for Wolves as moments after Wilson’s spot-kick, the hosts had a penalty appeal for handball against Bruno Guimaraes. VAR quickly checked but didn’t intervene once again.

Unsurprisingly, the officials left the field at half-time to loud boos and accusational chants of ‘corruption’ from the home supporters.

Callum Wilson scored from the spot after Fabian Schar was fouled.

Newcastle United ‘tired’ amid busy fixture schedule

Although Newcastle went in ahead at half-time, Wolves remained very much in the game and continued to apply the pressure after the break. It has been a hectic week for Newcastle with three matches, three fresh injury blows and a 10-month ban for Sandro Tonali.

As a result, some of United’s players looked exhausted as the match drew to a close in the miserable conditions at Molineux. With 19-minutes remaining, Hwang made amends for conceding the first-half penalty as Nick Pope’s punch failed to clear the danger before Hwang dummied Dan Burn before slotting into the bottom right corner.

It was the South Korean’s 14th Premier League goal since his arrival at Wolves and his fourth against The Magpies - against no other side has he scored more.

Despite the set-back of conceding again, Howe felt his side responded well to the equaliser.

“Both teams [looked tired] but I thought our best spell of the game was in that late stage so I have to give my players credit,” he admitted.

“After the game on Wednesday it’s been a tough mental week for us along with Sandro [Tonali’s] situation and injuries.”

The draw stretched Newcastle’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches while they’ve won just one of their last four in all competitions heading into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.

Man Utd problem for Newcastle United?

It’s a replay of last season’s Carabao Cup final at Old Trafford as Newcastle find themselves midway through a run of seven matches in the space of three weeks. Throw in Tonali’s ban and an injury crisis with Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes ruled out and Newcastle’s squad is already close to the bones, as proven at Molineux.

With that, Howe has a dilemma. Naming as strong a side as possible would give The Magpies the best chance of beating The Red Devils but potentially damage their chances in the following games against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund by risking further fatigue and injuries to key players.