The former Atlanta United President left the MLS side earlier this month ahead of his appointment at St James’s Park.

Eales was in attendance for Newcastle’s opening two Premier League home matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Darren Eales, former Atlanta United FC President (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images for Soccerex)

The former Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Administration will work alongside Newcastle’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth for the second time in his career. The pair previously worked together at West Bromwich Albion.

Following the confirmation of his appointment last month, Eales said: “Newcastle United is both a giant of a club – and the heartbeat of its community. Every time I have visited St James’s Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

“This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the rest of the team to help this storied club fulfil its potential.”

After leaving Atlanta on August 8, Eales officially started his role as Newcastle CEO on Monday, August 22 and is sure to play a key role on the day-to-day running of the club over the coming seasons.

The club has been restructuring the behind the scenes set-up following the £300million takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media last October.

And United head coach Eddie Howe has welcomed the key behind the scenes appointment, who he is set to meet for the first time as a colleague this week.

“I'm looking forward to building a relationship with him,” Howe said ahead of the Manchester City match.

“I've met him once, in terms of how the dynamic will work between us all, I'm not sure at the moment because he's not started and we've not engaged in those conversations but I think someone of his experience and knowledge will only help us.