Newcastle United make approach for Brazilian player, £20m midfielder deal agreed

The French winger was in fine form again during the Magpies’ preseason friendly against Norwich City on Saturday, and Steve Bruce had a positive message about his future after the match too.

Saint-Maximin has been touted for a potential exit over the past few months, but Bruce is insistent that he will be playing his football at St. James’ Park this season.

The United boss said: “He’s worth his admission fee alone, isn’t he, in terms of his trickery, his pace and his power.

“He’s such a natural, natural footballer, the kid.

"He brightened up the whole day, and made us that threat. Let’s hope we can keep him fit. It’s vital we keep him fit and well. You can never say never but, absolutely, 100% I will say we’re keeping him.”

Elsewhere, Bruce was also pleased to have fans back in the stands.

He said: “First of all, it’s great to see.

“I know what it means to them to go and watch the club, and how good it was to see them enjoy (the game), and especially the second half. They’ll have enjoyed it, as they’ve missed the Premier League so much.

“So it was good to see them all. Obviously, we’ll make sure next week there’ll be even more in the stadium.

"It’s great. It’s what it’s all about. It’s what makes the club unique.”

