The Magpies finished 11th last season following a remarkable turnaround under head coach Eddie Howe in 2022. Since then, the club has been bolstered by the summer signings of Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

And with more signings expected to follow before the start of the Premier League season on August 6, Given believes Newcastle can keep the momentum building into the 2022-23 campaign.

“They need to ride that crest of a wave because the feel-good factor is back at Newcastle,” he said. “The way they finished the season, the city is absolutely bouncing now.

“If you go up there to cover a game, the atmosphere is just phenomenal, you’ve got the Wor Flags behind the goals and it’s a special place to play. Eddie Howe and his staff have galvanised the city as much as the football club and there is a real feel-good factor again.

“These signings, and I imagine there will be a few more before the window closes, I think there is a real chance, I don’t want to get excited here, of top seven, top eight I think.

“If you say anything above that then people will...all right top six!”

He told talkSPORT: “You don’t want to put pressure on Eddie Howe as well because of the money they have to spend, it doesn’t automatically happen overnight.

“But I think if they can build on last season and the feel-good factor then there is no reason why [they can’t finish in the top eight], if they start the season well.

“You remember after 14 games last season they didn’t win a game and no club has ever stayed in the Premier League after that.

“What they did in the second half of the season was phenomenal and the signings of course, the likes of [Kieran] Trippier, Dan Burn and [Bruno] Guimaraes last January [were] fantastic signings.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Smallbone in demand Millwall, Sunderland and Burnley are all interested in signing Will Smallbone on loan from Southampton. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks dejected after the Newcastle United second goal scored by Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Everton are among the clubs interested in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill – alongside Leeds United, West Ham, Wolves, Leicester, Southampton and Brentford. (90min) Photo Sales

3. Martinez keen on PL move Ajax are ‘mulling over’ a bid of £35m from Arsenal for defender Lisandro Martinez, with the player ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League. (Charlie Watts) Photo Sales

4. Ake free to leave City Manchester City have informed Nathan Ake he is free to leave the club this summer, with Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth all interested. (90min) Photo Sales