Newcastle United make fresh enquiry for £88m long-term transfer target amid Arsenal interest

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby remains a player of interest for Newcastle United for a third successive transfer window. The Magpies were ultimately priced out of a move in the summer with Leverkusen demanding £60million for the 23-year-old.

That figure has since increased to around £88million with Leverkusen very reluctant to sell one of their most important players.

Diaby, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, scored 13 goals and grabbed 12 assists for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season and has found the net on six occasions so far this campaign.

Moussa Diaby of Leverkusen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Union Berlin at BayArena on November 06, 2022 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

German sources claim United could consider making a bid for the French winger this month while Mail Online reported another enquiry has been made.

