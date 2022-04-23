Newcastle United make history as Eddie Howe guides club up to ninth in Premier League

Eddie Howe’s side beat Norwich City 3-0 thanks to two goals from Joelinton, and another from his Brazilian countryman Bruno Guimaraes, to move up to ninth place.

The win, the club’s first at Carrow Road since January 1994, means that United, up to 43 points, have now won 10 of their last 14 Premier League games.

Newcastle are a point above 10th-placed Leicester City, who were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa.

The club, which didn’t win a game until December, is six points behind eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with four games left to play.

Howe had made four changes to “freshen up” his starting XI. Among those to drop out of the team was Miguel Almiron, whose midweek goal had given the club a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace – and taken the club to the 40-point mark in the Premier League.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles was recalled to the starting XI along with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy.

Joelinton started up front in place of Chris Wood, who was on the bench.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal.

United’s first chance, however, fell to Murphy, who volleyed narrowly wide of Tim Krul’s goal in the seventh minute after Guimaraes found him on the right with a ball over the top.

Newcastle, backed by more than 2,600 fans, had a let-off later n the half when Kieran Dowell shot over after quick Norwich break forward which forced Martin Dubravka to come off his line and challenge Teemu Pukki.

There were first-half chants of “dirty Saudi money” from Norwich fans as their team repeatedly tried to hit United on the break.

Dan Burn wasn’t far away with a near-post header from a Murphy corner, and Howe pushed Allan Saint-Maximin up front and moved Joelinton out wide.

Joelinton celebrates scoring Newcastle United's first goal.

That didn’t stop Joelinton from opening the scoring from the left. Murphy broke down the right, and his low cross was helped on by Saint-Maximin. Joelinton struck the ball into the top corner from the left.

Joelinton made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after Guimaraes opened up Norwich with a superb pass through the middle. Murphy had a shot blocked, and Joelinton tucked away the loose ball.

The home side never recovered from those two first-half goals, and Guimaraes made it 3-0 after the break with a dinked finish after seizing on a pass out from former Newcastle goalkeeper Krul.

Almiron replaced Joelinton in the 67th minute before he could get a hat-trick, and Matt Ritchie made his first Premier League appearance of the year when he came on for Murphy.

Dwight Gayle, largely unused this season, replaced Guimaraes for the final few minutes.

Howe’s players applauded the club’s jubilant fans after the final whistle for their backing at Carrow Road.