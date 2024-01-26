Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday evening when they take on Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round at Craven Cottage. The Magpies have been on a wobbly run over the last few weeks, but an FA Cup run may be what they need to find some extra inspiration.

Eddie Howe will have done some soul searching over the break, with his team needing to step it up a gear and without any significant transfer business this month due to FFP issues. As Newcastle look to get back to their best this weekend, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Wilson linked with exit

Newcastle frontman Callum Wilson is being linked with a move away in the last week of the transfer window. The Standard say the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been 'alerted' of the forward's 'availability'.

They say Newcastle could sell Wilson, who has been a key player during his time at the club, for as little as £18million as they look to ease FFP stress. While, the report adds that the Magpies are likely to replace Wilson in the summer in any case, potentially leading to them selling now to get more value.

Shearer wants rule change

Newcastle great Alan Shearer has called for the Premier League to adjust FFP rules to allow clubs to 'challenge the elite', as the Magpies are currently hoping to do with their new-found money.

“That is the situation Newcastle are in [having to sell to buy] and perhaps others are in who want to go to the next level,” he said on the Rest is Football podcast. “We have already said before that the rules basically stop you doing that, they stop you challenging the elite.