Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of a new sporting director following Dan Ashworth’s departure.

Paul Mitchell has been appointed in the role at St James’ Park after Newcastle agreed a compensation fee with Manchester United to release Ashworth from his contract.

Mitchell previously worked as AS Monaco's sporting director as well as head of recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig. He was also behind Southampton’s recruitment strategy as The Saints were promoted to the Premier League in 2012 and remained competitive with several shrewd signings.

Mitchell moved with Mauricio Pochettino over to Spurs in late 2014 and oversaw the signings of Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Kieran Trippier.

As a player, the 42-year-old spent time at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in addition to various loan spells in the lower leagues. His career was cut short at age 27 due to injury.

Following his appointment, Mitchell told the club website: “It's with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United's new sporting director.

“I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.”

Newcastle chief executive officer, Darren Eales, added: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.

“His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.