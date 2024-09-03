Newcastle United make official transfer announcement as 2025 clause revealed - on one condition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lewis secured a Brazilian transfer deadline day move after not securing an exit from Newcastle during the English summer transfer window that closed last Friday.
Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford, who had an option to sign the left-back but opted against exercising the clause this summer. He featured for Newcastle in pre-season but was not included in any of the first four matchday squads as he jetted out to Brazil to complete a loan move to Sao Paulo.
The move has now been confirmed by Newcastle, who state the loan is subject to international clearance. Both clubs have also stated that there is an option to make the transfer permanent.
This has raised eyebrows amongst supporters on social media with many pointing out that Lewis’ contract at Newcastle expires on June 30, 2025, the same time as his loan spell, allowing him to join Sao Paulo or any club on a free transfer from that date.
But Sao Paulo will have first choice as to whether to sign Lewis on a permanent deal or not with the framework already in place. Following his arrival in Brazil, Lewis told the Sao Paulo club website: “When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately told my agent that I wanted to come to Brazil. It’s an honour to play for a giant like São Paulo and to be the first British player in the club’s history.
“I’m really excited to play for a club that has won three World Cups. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.