And former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jonathan Woodgate believes Lingard would be a ‘big fish’ at St James’s Park.

The England international was keen to sign for Newcastle United during the January transfer window, only for Manchester United to block a move.

Lingard has started just two Premier League matches for the Red Devils in 2021-22 but has attracted plenty of interest from across the Premier League and abroad. The 29-year-old will make a decision on his future at the end of the season with Newcastle likely to compete with West Ham United for his signature.

The Hammers loaned Lingard from Man United during the 2020-21 season as he impressed with nine goals in 16 appearances.

But Newcastle remain the current favourites to sign Lingard once his current deal at Old Trafford expires.

“I think if he comes to Newcastle he will be the big fish, and he’s not the big fish at [Manchester] United,” Woodgate told BritishGambler.co.uk.

“If he goes [to Newcastle] he will be one of the main men, and that might help him. I like him and think he has great qualities, and great attitude. He will want to prove a few people wrong.

“He’s only started two games this season and he hasn’t had a fair crack of the whip this season. If you look how bad United have been, has he had a fair crack at it? I don’t think so!”

