Newcastle United 'make £40m bid' for Premier League midfielder as Eddie Howe issues transfer update

The Daily Telegraph report that the offer for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder was rejected by Leicester City. United head coach Eddie Howe – who has been looking for a striker and a winger – issued a transfer update after last night's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Asked if he felt that the club would have a new player in before the opening weekend of the season, Howe said: “Never say never.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve been in the game long enough to probably not give you a definite answer on that, but, as the days tick by, it’s looking more and more unlikely. But, as I’ve said all window, we're trying. We’re desperate to try and improve the group if we can with the right player. No definite answer for you.

"There’s no certainty on anything. You want to get your business done early, but that that rarely happens. And we have to be adaptable, and that’s what we try to be. The most important thing is that we get the right players, not the speed at which we get the players in.

"But, obviously, we're working hard behind the scenes to try to make that happen.”

Asked if he was “frustrated”, Howe said: “There’s a slight frustration, but not aimed at anyone from our side. There’s frustration, because you want to build your team quickly.”

Leicester City's James Maddison.

Howe was also asked about speculation over a move for 25-year-old Burnley winger Maxwell Cornet, who has a £17.5million release clause.