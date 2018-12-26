Newcastle United make significant move in €12m striker transfer deal - reports

Newcastle United have launched a bid for former Sunderland striker Fabio Borini, according to reports.

Rafa Benitez was credited with an interest in the Italian attacker several weeks ago, and fresh reports from Italy claim that the Magpies have now launched a bid ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Tutto Mercato claim that the Magpies have submitted an offer for Borini - who currently plies his trade for AC Milan - but that they will face competition for his services.

Chinese side Shenzhen are also thought to be keen on a move for the 27-year-old after he has found himself on the periphery at the San Siro.

Borini only joined the Italian giants in the summer, completing a switch from Sunderland for a fee believed to be around the £5.5million mark.

But he could be set for a swift exit, with Gennaro Gattuso's side reportedly prepared to consider bids around the €12million mark.

Benitez is thought to be keen on securing attacking recruits in the winter window, and Borini is one of several names to be linked with a switch to St James's Park.

The Magpies have also been credited with an interest in Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almiron and Dutch striker Sam Lammers.