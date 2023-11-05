News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United respond to Bruno Guimaraes & Joe Willock racist abuse after 1-0 win v Arsenal

Newcastle United have issued a strong response to the racist abuse sent to players Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes following the 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT- 1 min read
Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game with Willock playing a key role in keeping the ball in play in the build-up to the VAR scrutinised strike. Guimaraes was also at the heart of the action for the full match as he clashed with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho on multiple occasions before being booked in the closing stages, earning himself a one-match suspension.

After the win, the Newcastle duo were subject to racist abuse on social media with Willock sharing messages he had been sent before posting a picture of the ‘show racism the red card’ banner at St James’ Park.

“It’s a game of football mate, no need for this,” Willock responded to one message.

Willock played 78 times for Arsenal after progressing through the clubs academy before moving permanently to Newcastle for £25million in 2021.

Bruno Guimaraes posted on social media: “What a result! Big performance for everyone and more 3 points at home 🏠 😜🖤🤍.”

But the post was met with some negative reception, including comments of racist abuse directed at the Brazilian.

Following the online messages, Newcastle released a statement, which read: “Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

