Newcastle United make Storm Eunice contingency travel plans for West Ham United game

There are severe weather warnings in place because of the storm, which is set to batter the South West and South East today.

Eddie Howe and his players are due to fly to the capital this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, but disruption to air travel is expected given the high crosswinds expected at airports in the affected areas.

And United have put contingency travel plans in place should their flight be cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if the club’s travel plans had been disrupted by Storm Eunice, head coach Howe said: “Not at the moment. Things can change very quickly. We’re planning to fly down this afternoon. We’re prepared to travel by coach if needed. Our plans are unchanged. Our training has been disrupted by heavy wind, but nothing else has affected us.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.