The January transfer window has been open for almost two weeks now and the number of big deals being dones across English football is starting to pick up.

On the pitch, Newcastle United are preparing for their next Premier League fixture which comes against Fulham at St James’ Park on Sunday. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on behind the scenes at Elland Road and across the division. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Bournemouth are in talks to sign winger Dango Ouattara from Lorient this month - the 20-year-old has five goals and five assists in 16 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season and has garnered interest from other Premier League clubs (The Athletic)

Wolves are keen on reviving a deal to bring West Ham defender Craig Dawson to Molineux - the 32-year-old was set to make a permanent switch in the summer until West Ham’s replacement Jan Bednarek instead moved to Villa on-loan (Express & Star)

Teun Koopmeiners admits that transfer links to Liverpool are “nice to see”, but Atalanta intend to fend off any advances from Anfield (GOAL)

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst. They have a deal in principle to pay Besiktas about €3m (£2.7m) to end the striker’s loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season (The Guardian)

Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane in the summer but the Spurs and England striker could cost up to €100m (£88.3m) despite only being under contract until 2024 (Todofichajes)

Chelsea have identified Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back - The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season since signing on a permanent transfer from Manchester City last summer (90 min)

Arsenal are considering making a move for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard who has just 18-months remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu (Mediafoot)

Newcastle United have made a substantial verbal approach for the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko - a deal worth over £150,000 a week to join on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season (Evening Standard)