Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have changed their website domain from nufc.co.uk to newcastleunited.com in a subtle change that sends a very clear message about their plans for the future. The Magpies, like many of their Premier League rivals, are currently battling constraints set on them by the current financial restrictions put in place by the league.

These restrictions ushered in a very quiet January transfer across the board and have highlighted the need for clubs, like Newcastle United, to increase their alternative revenue streams. Whether that is through new commercial deals or grow their fan base across the world, the Magpies, despite having the wealthiest owners in world football, are not immune from needing to increase their revenues in order to comply with PSR and strengthen their first-team in the future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing a domain on a website may be a very minute change in the current footballing landscape, but it is yet another sign from the club that they are putting in practical changes in order to help grow their brand internationally.