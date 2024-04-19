Newcastle United make subtle but important change amid PSR battle
Newcastle United have changed their website domain from nufc.co.uk to newcastleunited.com in a subtle change that sends a very clear message about their plans for the future. The Magpies, like many of their Premier League rivals, are currently battling constraints set on them by the current financial restrictions put in place by the league.
These restrictions ushered in a very quiet January transfer across the board and have highlighted the need for clubs, like Newcastle United, to increase their alternative revenue streams. Whether that is through new commercial deals or grow their fan base across the world, the Magpies, despite having the wealthiest owners in world football, are not immune from needing to increase their revenues in order to comply with PSR and strengthen their first-team in the future.
Changing a domain on a website may be a very minute change in the current footballing landscape, but it is yet another sign from the club that they are putting in practical changes in order to help grow their brand internationally.
Speaking about growing the club’s commercial revenues back in January, CEO Darren Eales said: “The reality is that with the performances we have had on the pitch and the buzz around the club we are seeing more and more commercial partners wanting to become part of this journey. It’s a snowball going down a hill. As we are doing better on the pitch it is helping us with commercial partnerships. We are excited about the trajectory but we have still got grounds to make up [on their rivals].”