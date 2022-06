The club has agreed a deal worth up to £39million including add-ons for the 22-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

Newcastle have faced competition from AC Milan for the Holland Under-21 international.

United must now agree personal terms with Botman, who is keen to make a decision on his future ahead of the start of pre-season training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle this week signed goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley in a £10million deal.