Newcastle United have made three changes to their side as they welcome Liverpool to St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon (12:30pm kick-off).

Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron returned to the side following last weekend’s 3-0 win at Norwich City.

Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy dropped to the bench in their place.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to make it seven consecutive wins on home turf but face a tough challenge against Jurgen Klopp’s in form Reds.

Newcastle fans have had their say on the team news:

@paulrobson66: “Good strong team. Maybe even our strongest available. Get at ‘em lads.”

@PhilMuir1: “Wood missing I think is a loss as he’s unsettle the back two of Liverpool with his strength.”

@_MartinDean: “Today is nothing more then a benchmark to see how far we have come and how far off we are from the top dogs. Should make for an exciting match.”

@Joe__NUFC: “I think we really need big Joe’s tackle in midfield for this one but he did score twice last week so...”

@17jamesbeedie: “Happy with the starting eleven, but boy do we need signings in the summer, our bench is weak. Let’s go!”

Here is how Newcastle United line-up against Liverpool today...

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Photo Sales

2. RB: Emil Krafth Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn Photo Sales