Newcastle United make transfer breakthrough as Burnley's Chris Wood heads to Tyneside

Burnley striker Chris Wood is understood to be heading to Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the relegation-threatened club. Wood – who has 18 months left on his contract at Turf Moor – has a reported £20million release clause in his deal.

The club hope to complete the deal ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Watford. Burnley are level on points with 19th-placed United, and the move would significantly weaken a relegation rival.

Eddie Howe is desperate to sign another striker in this month’s transfer window after losing Callum Wilson for two months. Wilson, the club’s leading scorer, is out for eight weeks after suffering a torn calf after Christmas.

Speaking after the weekend’s third-round FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United, Newcastle’s head coach said: “New signings at this moment would breathe new confidence into the team. So, fingers crossed.”

