A round-up of the latest Newcastle United transfer news

It looks set to be a key summer on Tyneside as Newcastle United strive to add to their squad in the transfer window. Newcastle struggled to make the additions needed in January but they're expected to have more wriggle room with PSR this time around and they're pushing to make additions.

With that in mind, here's a round up of some of the latest transfer news coming out of St James' Park.

Newcastle hold talks with Blackburn

Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers have reportedly met to discuss a deal for Rory Finneran. That's according to The Secret Scout, who claims the Magpies are keen to wrap up a deal for the promising teenager before pre-season gets underway.

Eddie Howe's side are said to have competition for Finneran, with a number of sides in Germany keen, but he is expected to end up in the North East this summer. Finneran is just 16-years-old but made his senior debut for Blackburn last season as he stepped off the bench to feature for the club in their FA Cup win over Cambridge United.

That was the centre-midfielder's first and only appearance to date but he has been named on the bench on a number of occasions since, including in the cup clash against Newcastle in February. The Republic of Ireland youth international is highly thought of at Ewood Park, but if a deal can be struck he looks set to continue his development in the colours of Newcastle.

Ritchie set for emotional homecoming?

Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie could be set to go full circle by returning to Portsmouth, the club where he started his career. The winger is due to be released by Newcastle this summer after spending eight seasons with the club.

He has already been linked with a move to Watford, but according to The News, Portsmouth are looking into the possibility of signing the 34-year-old, 13 years after allowing him to leave the club. Ritchie came through the academy at Fratton Park and made his debut for the club in 2010.

He has since spent time at Swindon Town, Bournemouth and St James' Park, becoming a fully fledged Scotland international along the way, but he could now be set to return to where it all began for him. The report claims the deal is far from done with plenty of 'hurdles' to clear before the Championship club can secure his signing and manager John Mousinho was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about the interest.

"With Matt, everyone at Portsmouth knows him and he’s had a fantastic career," he said.