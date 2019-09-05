Newcastle United man named as one of Premier League's top performers
One of Newcastle United’s players has been named as one of the Premier League’s top performers so far this season as Sky Sports compile their Power Rankings.
Defender Fabian Schar – currently away on international duty with Switzerland – has, according the broadcaster, been one of the top flight’s best defenders in 2019/20.
Virgil van Dijk and Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu have ranked as the best two central defenders in their Power Rankings starting XI, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arthur Masuaku either side.
But Schar – a £3million signing by former manager Rafa Benitez last summer – has been put on the seven-man bench with Ricardo Pereira ahead of Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Lucas Digne of Everton.
On Sky Sport’s website, an explanation of the rankings calculation is offered. It reads: “Each week we list the top-performing players in the Premier League and the Championship. These Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles.
“Goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards receive a different number of points for certain achievements - for instance, a defender is awarded more points than a forward for scoring a goal.”
Schar has started all FIVE of Newcastle’s game this season – opening his account for the campaign with a well-timed run and expert finish to earn the Magpies a point against Watford last time out at St James's Park.
Last season Schar chipped in with FOUR goals in his debut campaign in England’s top flight.
Martin Dubravka was named as joint-fourth in the goalkeeper rankings, which was taken by Ederson of Manchester City, with Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace second.
Sky Sports’ Premier League Power Rankings XI (4-3-3, in full): Ederson (Manchester City); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa); Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Bench: Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Daniel James (Manchester United), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).