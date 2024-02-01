Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have missed out on the chance of signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton this transfer window.

The 19-year-old is set to sign for Crystal Palace for £22million having completed his medical on Wednesday. That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: "Crystal Palace are preparing contracts for Adam Wharton deal to be signed and announced. "Medical completed [Wednesday] in London."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wharton has also attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United. Palace had an £18.5million bid rejected last week but have since come back with an improved offer which has been accepted. Providing the transfer goes through, Blackburn will be without Wharton when they face Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

Rovers secured their place in the last-16 of the competition with a 4-1 win over Wrexham in the fourth round on Monday evening.

Former Newcastle forward and current Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was questioned about Wharton's future following the match.

"We know what I think about Adam, he is a great player and I enjoy working with him daily," he said.

"We know there are a lot of rumours. Adam is a great player, and maybe, one day an England player in time. There's a chance he could go away, that's football, that is life.

"We know our Rovers family are proud of Adam if he plays here or another club. Will that be tomorrow, in the summer or the next year? Let's wait and see.

"Everyone is ambitious, Adam enjoys playing our kind of football. If a player gets the opportunity to play Premier League football, it's not a difficult choice.

"What I said before, there was a bid and the club said no. That was a good choice. There are a few days left and hopefully, we'll get some signings in those days."

He added: "When all of these things are happening around a young man, we have to protect him. He's played a lot of minutes and it was a chance to give other players a chance."