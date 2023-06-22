Minteh’s former Steve Biko FC team-mate Adama Bojang has reportedly been targeted as another potential youthful addition at Newcastle. The 19-year-old forward is valued at £2.6million with Manchester United also interested, according to The Guardian.

The report also claims the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have an eye on Bojang after his impressive displays for Gambia’s Under-20s side in the Under-20 World Cup over the past month. The teenager scored twice in the tournament before Gambia were knocked out by eventual Champions Uruguay in the round of 16.

Newcastle have completed just one signing so far this transfer window with 18-year-old winger Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub for a reported £7million before joining Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. The transfer was liked by Bojang on Instagram after it was confirmed by Minteh’s agency earlier this month.

Minteh’s temporary switch to Feyenoord was a result of UK work permit Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria for international player visas. This criteria has since been updated following approval by the Home Office last week, which would allow Bojang to join a Premier League side despite his lack of experience in Europe.