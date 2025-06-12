Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign a World Cup winner this summer as their search for a new goalkeeper continues.

Whilst the Magpies have identified James Trafford as their top target to strengthen in goal, progress on a deal for the 22-year-old will hinge on Burnley reducing their asking price. The Clarets value Trafford in excess of £30m, a fee that Newcastle United are unlikely to part with this summer.

Trafford was very close to signing for the Magpies last summer before a move was pulled at the last minute as Newcastle adopted a cautious approach to their financial outlay. Whilst they have more PSR headroom this summer, Eddie Howe’s squad is needed strengthened in a number of areas and spending so much on a goalkeeper may not be viewed as a wise move by the Magpies hierarchy.

If they are priced out of a move for Trafford this summer, could the Magpies turn their attention to World Cup winner Marc-Andre ter Stegen? It seems highly unlikely, but that has been the latest rumour to emerge surrounding Newcastle United.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen ‘offered’ to Newcastle United

According to reports from TBR Football , Newcastle United are among a number of Premier League clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Ter Stegen this summer. The German international is currently Hansi Flick’s first-choice at Barcelona, but their signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol could threaten his place as number one.

Garcia, who was linked himself with a move to Tyneside earlier this summer, is expected to move to the Camp Nou this summer with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming that Barcelona have triggered his £21m release clause. ‘BREAKING: Joan García to Barcelona, here we go! Documents are now in place with Spanish GK.’ Romano posted on X.

‘Release clause to be paid in the next days, could happen next week but all contracts are now ready. Joan García will sign a five year deal at Barça, all set.’

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, now faces a battle to keep his place as Flick’s first-choice goalkeeper and could move away from the Catalan giants if gametime is not assured. Whilst the Magpies have reportedly been contacted by the German’s representatives over a potential move - they are not the only English club to be considered a possible destination for the 33-year-old.

The report goes on to suggest that Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been offered the chance to sign Ter Stegen this summer. Galatasaray, who are preparing for life after Fernando Muslera, have also reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Barcelona man.

Whilst Newcastle United are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, file a move for Ter Stegen in the ‘highly unlikely’ category of transfer rumours. With Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka already in Howe’s squad, both of whom are aged over 30, Ter Stegen does not fit the age profile of stoppers that Newcastle will be targeting either this summer or beyond if they are not able to get a deal for Trafford over the line.