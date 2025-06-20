Man Utd transfer twist as Newcastle United 'confident' about 11-goal winger

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old forward spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Rashford contributed with four goals and six assists across 17 appearances for Aston Villa and is set to be available once again this summer.

SunSport have claimed Newcastle are ‘confident’ they can give Rashford a platform to flourish in the Champions League and Premier League this coming season.

Newcastle United linked with Marcus Rashford loan

A season-long loan has been mooted for Rashford, though Manchester United are understood to be looking to offload the 62-time England international and would accept offers of around £40million. Rashford still has three years left on his reported £325,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, which is likely to be a stumbling block for many clubs.

As such, another loan deal with Manchester United subsidising a portion of Rashford’s wages would be a more attractive option for many clubs.

Newcastle have generally steered clear from loan deals in recent seasons given their negative impact on PSR calculations. The last loan incoming The Magpies agreed came back in January 2022 as Matt Targett joined on loan from Aston Villa in a deal that was later made permanent for £15million.

While Targett’s initial loan spell was impressive as he helped Newcastle secure survival, he has failed to make an impact since permanently signing for the club and, in hindsight, is viewed as one of the few unsuccessful transfers made by Eddie Howe under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

As such, signing Rashford on loan would be an expensive gamble when it comes to PSR.

Newcastle United eye attacking signings

Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Callum Wilson set to leave the club at the end of the month.

Rashford preferres playing on the left-wing, an area Newcastle are well-stocked with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, the Manchester United man is capable of playing across the front three.

Newcastle are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, who is valued at around £60million. But Chelsea have now entered the race for the Brazilian.

Rashford could be an alternative to Joao Pedro and boasts a respectable scoring record since breaking into the Manchester United side as a teenager.

In 426 games for The Red Devils, Rashford has scored 138 goals including a 30 goal campaign during the 2022/23 season. He scored 11 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Man United ans Aston Villa last season.

In comparison, Joao Pedro has scored 30 goals in 70 games for Brighton and is significantly younger at 23. Even at £60million, Newcastle could stand to make a return on their investment which is something they would not get with a loan move for Rashford.

It can be argued that neither player would improve Newcastle’s starting line-up, but Howe’s squad needs strength in depth as it prepares to compete in the Champions League once again.