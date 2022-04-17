Newcastle United match-winner Bruno Guimaraes brilliantly reacts to stunning late win

Two strikes from Guimaraes, the second a 94th-minute header, gave Eddie Howe’s side a 2-1 win over Leicester City at St James’s Park. The result put the club 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games left to play.

Speaking to Sky Sports, midfielder Guimaraes said: “What a feeling! What a game! To score two goals was brilliant, I don’t have words. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League. I’m so happy for today.

“It was my first header, really. I don’t remember the goal very well, but when I saw the ball, I didn’t think too much. That goal was for the group. We’re so happy for today.

"It’s really important for me to score my first goal at St James's Park. I enjoyed playing here a lot, this is my home. I want to play 100 times here."