Newcastle United memories: 'Viva Asprilla', THAT Barcelona night, 22 years on – can you name the team?
“Brilliant play by Gillespie, going down that line. Sergi chasing after him. Cross coming in and it’s a good one – that’s the hat-trick. A hat-trick for Asprilla. 3-0. Wonderful stuff from Newcastle.”
Barry Davies a legend in the commentary box, helping paint the picture of a Faustino Asprilla masterpiece in a 3-2 win – a performance that has forever written the enigmatic Colombian into the annals of history at St James’s Park.
Twenty two years ago Newcastle United made their Champions League ‘proper’ debut – and it is one Geordies will never forget.
Three goals from Asprilla saw United see off Louis van Gaal’s Barca, containing the likes of Luis Figo, Rivaldo, Luis Enrique & more.
But can you name Kenny Dalglish’s team that night?
Here’s the United XI and subs...