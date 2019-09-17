NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 17: Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla leaps between Barcelona players Nadal (l) and Sergi Barjuan to head the third Newcastle goal and his hat trick goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and Barcelona at St James' Park on September 17, 1997 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images)

Newcastle United memories: 'Viva Asprilla', THAT Barcelona night, 22 years on – can you name the team?

“Brilliant play by Gillespie, going down that line. Sergi chasing after him. Cross coming in and it’s a good one – that’s the hat-trick. A hat-trick for Asprilla. 3-0. Wonderful stuff from Newcastle.”

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Barry Davies a legend in the commentary box, helping paint the picture of a Faustino Asprilla masterpiece in a 3-2 win – a performance that has forever written the enigmatic Colombian into the annals of history at St James’s Park.

Twenty two years ago Newcastle United made their Champions League ‘proper’ debut – and it is one Geordies will never forget.

Three goals from Asprilla saw United see off Louis van Gaal’s Barca, containing the likes of Luis Figo, Rivaldo, Luis Enrique & more.

But can you name Kenny Dalglish’s team that night?

Here’s the United XI and subs...

1. Goalkeeper

CLUE: Played for bitter rivals Sunderland before he signed for Newcastle United.

2. Right back

CLUE: Was once England's most expensive defender - when United signed him from another Premier League club.

3. Centre half

CLUE: Played at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups for his country.

4. Centre half

CLUE: Mr Versatile. Centre half was not his natural position.

