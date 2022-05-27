Wilson saw an influx of players at United in January with Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Matt Targett all arriving on Tyneside.
While all five made a positive impact to help Newcastle finish 11th in the Premier League, Wilson highlighted Guimaraes as his pick for signing of the season following the Brazilian’s £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January.
Since his arrival, Guimaraes has scored five goals from midfield with only Wilson himself finding the net more times for Newcastle during the season.
“The best new signing, and it cannot even be questioned, is Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle,” Wilson stated on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.
“Honestly, this guy has come in, he’s an absolute baller, unbelievable talent.
“[He] came in January, in a relegation battle, Brazilian international, £30million, £40million, however much it was, he had a lot of interest from bigger clubs and things like that so he had to take a gamble to come to a team that could have potentially been in the Championship next season and his international career could have been on the line.
“I have to take my hat off to him and next year he’s going to be someone to watch out for definitely.
“He’s a talent and he’s still young so he’s still got time on his side and he’s settled into the team, in football in England and the Premier League nicely.
“I think next year he’ll be balling out for us and hopefully getting some assists for me.”
