2. Dominic’s Newcastle player of the season so far

Dominic’s view: It could be one of several players and Miguel Almiron is certainly the most obvious one given his goalscoring form over the past month. But before the start of October, the Paraguayan was still struggling to make an impact in the final third which is why I’ve gone for a player who has been performing at the very top level since the first game of the season. Fabian Schar has barely put a foot wrong in defence for Newcastle this season and has flown under the radar slightly as arguably Newcastle’s best player so far. The one game he missed was United’s only defeat suffered in the league this season. Kieran Trippier is another who deserves huge credit given the level he’s been playing at so far this season and the difference he’s made at both ends of the field.

Photo: Julian Finney