Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers back in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies head into the match on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend and an unconvincing penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. As a result, Newcastle have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions in normal time.

Eddie Howe's side will also be looking for their first home win of 2024 following a run of two defeats and two draws since the 3-0 win over Fulham in December.

The FA Cup match at Blackburn Rovers saw Joe Willock return to the starting line-up after almost four months out with an injury. Sven Botman was rested for the match following a serious knee injury despite featuring in the 10 matches prior.

"[Botman] was just rested," Howe explained. "We feel Sven would benefit more from training than being involved today." But the club's training gallery posted on Thursday didn't feature Botman or Willock, along with a few other key players.

Elliot Anderson was among those pictured after the midfielder made his return from injury and scored a penalty at Blackburn after four months out.

21-year-old midfielder Lucas De Bolle was also pictured training with first-team.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator of potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

1 . Nick Pope - not pictured Nick Pope has been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. Photo Sales