Newcastle United midfielder charged by Football Association over controversial tweet

Hayden posted a message on Twitter after the club’s 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this month. The tweet, which hasn’t been deleted, read: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”

Hayden, recovering from knee surgery, was angered by two decisions from referee David Coote, who opted not to send off match-winner Kaz Havertz for an elbow on Dan Burn. Newcastle also felt that they were denied a penalty when Jacob Murphy was brought down.

In a statement, the FA said: “Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is alleged that the midfielder’s comments on social media after the game constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official and/or are personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden.