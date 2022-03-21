Newcastle United midfielder charged by Football Association over controversial tweet
Isaac Hayden’s been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) over a controversial tweet posted after Newcastle United's defeat to Chelsea.
Hayden posted a message on Twitter after the club’s 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this month. The tweet, which hasn’t been deleted, read: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”
Hayden, recovering from knee surgery, was angered by two decisions from referee David Coote, who opted not to send off match-winner Kaz Havertz for an elbow on Dan Burn. Newcastle also felt that they were denied a penalty when Jacob Murphy was brought down.
In a statement, the FA said: “Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1.
"It is alleged that the midfielder’s comments on social media after the game constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official and/or are personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.”