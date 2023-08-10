The 20-year-old scored four goals and assisted three for Newcastle in five pre-season appearances with only Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett playing more minutes in the friendly matches. After breaking into the first-team last season but being limited to just three Premier League starts, Anderson is hoping to kick-on this coming season.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been seriously impressed with what he’s seen from the youngster both in a midfield position and in a more advanced role on the left.

“He’s possibly had the best pre-season that I’ve seen him have,” Howe admitted. “Though that’s probably limited in my eyes because last year he picked up a couple of niggles.

“He’s pushed it and I want every player in the squad to believe they can play and believe they deserve the right to play and deliver when the pressure is on - he’s done that so far.

“He’s got huge competition in the area that he’s playing in, whether that’s in midfield or out wide, we’ve got some top players in there so I’ve got some tough calls to make.”

Howe has several big decisions to make in midfield as Anderson competes with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff for a starting spot against Aston Villa.

Even on the left wing, Anderson will face competition from new signing Harvey Barnes, who scored twice against Villarreal on Sunday, as well as Anthony Gordon and Joelinton.

But Howe has admitted Anderson is under serious consideration for a start this weekend (5:30pm kick-off).

“He is very much knocking on the door,” Howe admitted. “His journey has been interesting. The loan at Bristol Rovers certainly helped him, as much from a confidence perspective.

“Sometimes, you need evidence to believe how good you actually are. Coming back last season he had a few niggly injuries which was frustrating and hampered his progress. This year he looks stronger and ready to contribute regularly for us.”