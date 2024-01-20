Newcastle United injuries: There is mixed news for Eddie Howe's side as they prepare to return to competitive action against Fulham next weekend.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson is set for around another six weeks on the sidelines - resulting in a total of five months on the sidelines for the 21-year-old.

Anderson suffered a stress fracture in his back in October and hasn't been seen in action since the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace almost four months ago.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette at the time: "The next day [after Crystal Palace], he woke up with a sore back and it didn't really go away so he's had scans and tests and it looks like eight weeks."

But it has taken Anderson significantly longer than eight weeks to recover with the player undergoing several scans on his back. He is still yet to return to full training with the first-team with reports from Mail Sport claiming the youngster will still need 'around six weeks' before being back in contention despite positive results in his latest scan.

Howe will be looking to bolster his side in any way possible over the coming weeks with Anderson sidelined until March and Joelinton undergoing thigh surgery that will end his season prematurely. Fortunately, several players are close to a return to action.

Jacob Murphy is back in training and in contention to return in Newcastle's upcoming FA Cup fourth round match at Fulham next Saturday (7pm kick-off). The winger had surgery on a dislocated shoulder back in November.

Howe expects to have both Murphy and striker Callum Wilson back from a calf injury for the Aston Villa match on January 30 while Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are understood to be a matter of weeks away after lengthy absences.

