Newcastle United midfielder new deal talks stall – report

Talks over a new deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff have reportedly stalled.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:10 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But his brother Matty Longstaff is in line to be handed a bumper new Magpies deal.

According to the Daily Mail, United are keen to tie down Sean to an improved, extended deal to bring him in line with other first-team players – but things are not running as smoothly as first hoped.

The report states: “It is understood talks have not been progressing as well with his more experienced brother Sean as Newcastle look to tie him down to a six year deal on improved terms.”

The 21-year-old – a summer target of Manchester United – is under contract until 2022 at St James’s Park.

Matty, however, is set to be offered a new deal by United this week. The 19-year-old’s current contract runs out at the end of this season.