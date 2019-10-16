Newcastle United midfielder new deal talks stall – report
Talks over a new deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff have reportedly stalled.
But his brother Matty Longstaff is in line to be handed a bumper new Magpies deal.
According to the Daily Mail, United are keen to tie down Sean to an improved, extended deal to bring him in line with other first-team players – but things are not running as smoothly as first hoped.
The report states: “It is understood talks have not been progressing as well with his more experienced brother Sean as Newcastle look to tie him down to a six year deal on improved terms.”
The 21-year-old – a summer target of Manchester United – is under contract until 2022 at St James’s Park.
Matty, however, is set to be offered a new deal by United this week. The 19-year-old’s current contract runs out at the end of this season.