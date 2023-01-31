The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half year with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. And during the half-time break of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton, Shelvey was given a send-off by the sell-out crowd at St James’s Park.

The midfielder received a standing ovation as he made his way onto the pitch while applauding those in attendance.