News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Midfielder presented at St James’s Park ahead of Newcastle United deadline day transfer

Jonjo Shelvey has waved farewell to Newcastle United after seven years.

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half year with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. And during the half-time break of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton, Shelvey was given a send-off by the sell-out crowd at St James’s Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder received a standing ovation as he made his way onto the pitch while applauding those in attendance.

Shelvey was out of contract in the summer and hadn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle this season. He leaves the club having made 202 appearances, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

St James's ParkNottingham ForestPremier LeagueSouthampton