Midfielder presented at St James’s Park ahead of Newcastle United deadline day transfer
Jonjo Shelvey has waved farewell to Newcastle United after seven years.
The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half year with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. And during the half-time break of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton, Shelvey was given a send-off by the sell-out crowd at St James’s Park.
The midfielder received a standing ovation as he made his way onto the pitch while applauding those in attendance.
Shelvey was out of contract in the summer and hadn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle this season. He leaves the club having made 202 appearances, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.