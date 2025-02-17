Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has provided a positive injury update regarding Joelinton’s recovery ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Howe initially ruled Joelinton out for ‘weeks not months’ when asked for an update on the Brazilian’s knee injury picked up against Fulham earlier this month. But with the Carabao Cup final less than four weeks away, it wasn’t exactly clear whether Joelinton would be back in time for the Liverpool match at Wembley on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

The midfielder has already been ruled out of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal as well as the FA Cup fourth-round match at Birmingham City and the Premier League clash at Manchester City. He is also expected to miss the upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

But Howe has hinted Joelinton could return sooner than expected and will be back in contention for the Carabao Cup final if all goes according to plan.

“No, we hope by that time he will be back fit and available,” Howe said when asked if Joelinton will be back in time for the final. “He's making good progress. Joe, when he approaches his injury recovery, is very positive, very driven to get back and to shave time off the estimated target that he's given, which is a great thing.

“But also we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place. But he's very positive at the moment.”

Joelinton’s impact at Newcastle United

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in Newcastle’s midfield under Howe and has played an important role this season with four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. Last season, the Brazilian’s campaign was hampered due to injury and he was limited to just 20 appearances in all competitions.

But he has forged a strong partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in midfield while also being able to adapt out wide when needed. His combative approach and physicality have been crucial for Howe’s side - but it has come at a cost when it comes to his disciplinary record.

Joelinton disciplinary tightrope

Joelinton has been booked nine times in the Premier League so far this season. As a result, he is at risk of being banned for a two matches once he returns from injury.

Joelinton has already served a one-match ban after picking up five bookings inside Newcastle’s opening 19 matches of the Premier League season - missing December’s trip to Ipswich Town.

Having picked up four more bookings since returning from suspension, the midfielder must now go the next seven Premier League matches without picking up a booking for Newcastle or else he will be banned for two matches.

But his chances of being banned have dropped from a near certainty to only likely given that by the time he returns, he will only have to go five matches without picking up a booking.

It wouldn’t be the first time Joelinton has served such a suspension as, during the 2022-23 season, he missed two matches after picking up 10 bookings.