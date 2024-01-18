Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden has revealed the 'main reason' his loan move to Standard Liege was cut short.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has hit out at Standard Liege after his loan spell was brought to an early end.

The Magpies triggered a recall clause in Hayden's loan deal earlier this month. The 28-year-old made 11 appearances in all competitions for Liege but has made just one start since a 6-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on November 11.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the club's plans for Hayden after cutting his loan deal short.

"I think Isaac will go back on loan, possibly somewhere else," Howe told The Gazette. "I'm slightly unsure [if there is a deal lined up]."

A host of Championship sides are understood to be interested in a loan move for Hayden this month, including Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Preston North End.

While Liege released a statement regarding Newcastle triggering Hayden's loan recall clause, the player felt it didn't reveal the full truth behind his departure from the Belgian Pro League side.

“The main reason why I left Standard Liege is that the club does not pay salaries on time and does not pay them,” Hayden told Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

“I will now initiate legal proceedings against the club to obtain the wages that Standard Liege owes me. For example, I received my November salary on December 28.

“They also didn’t pay the players’ bonuses and now the December salaries haven’t been paid and we’re almost at the end of January…it’s a real disaster!”