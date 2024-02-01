It's transfer deadline day! The 2024 January window has been a relatively quiet one for both Newcastle United and clubs in the Premier League - will the Magpies look to conduct any last-minute business?

Newcastle missed out on one of their transfer targets, as he opted to join another club in England's top division for a fee of £22 million. Additionally, a Mags legend has heaped praise on a current member of the squad - but who?

Newcastle miss out on Adam Wharton

Disappointment rang out in Tyneside as Newcastle missed out on the opportunity to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton - instead, the 19-year-old has agreed a deal to join Crystal Palace. The Eagles paid a fee of £22 million for the player - some may see this as steep, but he has already proven he can be a success at Championship level. Of course, the Premier League is another story - but he has age on his side.

Alan Shearer praises Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar has become a beloved member of the squad at Newcastle over the last few years. He combines old school gritty determination with the technical ability of a modern centre-back - and the Toon faithful love him for it. Recently, Magpies icon Alan Shearer has lavished praise on the Swiss superstar, lauding the way he links up with Sven Botman and the fact that they only paid £3 million for the player in 2018.