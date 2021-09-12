Newcastle United 'monitor' Celtic and Rangers target as Magpies 'showed interest' in Arsenal full-back
Newcastle United sit second bottom of the Premier League following the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United.
Steve Bruce’s side have picked up just one point from their opening four games.
At this rate, the January transfer window could prove vital if they are to remain in England’s top-flight.
Here’s the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park:
Newcastle ‘keeping tabs’ on Millwall star Jed Wallace
Newcastle are among several top-flight clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Millwall star Jed Wallace.
The 27-year-old winger, who has scored three goals and provided two assists already this season, is out-of-contract next June.
In the previous two campaigns, Wallace has claimed an impressive total of 20 goals and 19 assists. And according to Football League World, clubs are taking notice.
United are credited with interest along with West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brentford, Celtic and Rangers.
Millwall want to keep Wallace and have offered fresh contract terms.
Magpies ‘showed interest’ in now Arsenal player
Newcastle and Southampton showed interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu before his move to Arsenal this summer, according to The Times.
The Japanese international joined the North London club on deadline day from Serie A side Bologna in a deal worth almost £20million.
He made his Gunners debut on Saturday, playing 62 minutes at right-back as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Norwich City 1-0.
The Magpies had apparently kept tabs on the 22-year-old but he would have seemingly been way out of their price range anyway.
Bruce’s side paid £20m for Joe Willock, though that is set to be paid in installments after the club’s finances were “considerably impacted” by the Covid-19 pandemic.