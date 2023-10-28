Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening as they take on Wolves in the 5.30pm kick off. The Magpies were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek as they seek to bounce back on their return to domestic action.

Eddie Howe’s side have been on a fine run in the league, winning four of their last five games and drawing the other. They have 17 goals in those five games, with their most recent victory a 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace last weekend. Ahead of the trip to Wolves we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Newcastle with another midfielder linked while one target has been advised to leave his club by a former Premier League and La Liga star.

‘Amazing’ Phillips told to ‘get out’ of Man City

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has told reported Newcastle United target Kalvin Phillips to ‘get out’ of Manchester City this January in order to secure himself a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Phillips’ £42m move from Leeds United to Manchester has not worked out for the midfielder, who has been constantly kept on the fringes by City boss Pep Guardiola. He has been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

“You have to play for your club if you’re going to play for your country,” McManaman told Betfred. “If Manchester City get three injuries, Kalvin gets in the team and plays continuously between now and the end of the season, then of course he can start for England at Euro 2024, but he needs to guarantee game time for himself.

“If Pep Guardiola is playing Rico Lewis, who’s a right-back, in the centre of midfield instead of Kalvin, then unfortunately that speaks for itself. He has to get out, he has to play football, he has to impress and he has to show everyone what an amazing footballer he is. If he can do that, then he could be in England’s starting eleven at Euro 2024.”

Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Eriksen

Newcastle are monitoring Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen ahead of the expected ban of Sandro Tonali, Fichajes report. Howe has said there is a high possibility that midfielder Tonali will play against Wolves on Saturday despite receiving a 10-month ban from football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old summer signing from AC Milan was banned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Thursday for a breach of betting rules, but Howe says Newcastle are in limbo as they have yet to receive confirmation of the ban which has not been ratified by Uefa and Fifa. As the club await further clarity, a host of midfielders have been linked with the Magpies, with Eriksen the latest name reportedly on the radar.