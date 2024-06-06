All the latest news surrounding Newcastle United as they begin searching for summer transfer targets.

Newcastle United’s higher-ups will already be preparing for next season when Eddie Howe and his men will look to go one better in their bid to return to Europe. The Magpies came up short in the season just gone, but only after Manchester United won their FA Cup final, pushing Newcastle out of a potential Europa Conference League spot.

Howe and his men will want to make sure next season, and they know they must improve in a number of areas to achieve that. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James’ Park.

Guendouzi ‘interest’

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Lazio star Matteo Guendouzi this summer. According to TeamTalk, Aston Villa are in prime position to sign the midfielder - who spent last season on loan with Lazio before making a permanent move - after securing Champions League qualification.

But the report adds that both Newcastle and Everton also hold an interest, keeping an eye on the situation, with Lazio said to be asking for around £25.5million for the midfielder. That price may need to come down given the player has a strained relationship with his manager, reportedly asking to leave this summer due to the nature of that relationship.

Kelly ‘talks’

Newcastle are said to be battling for a deal to sign Bournemouth defender and soon to be free agent Lloyd Kelly. The versatile defender is out of terms with the South coast club this summer, and he is likely to move on amid interest from elsewhere, including the Magpies.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said back in December: "We want to keep him. We are talking to his agent. He is an integral part of our team and we like him. He is very versatile, but players have different views and we have to respect that. We have done a good job with Philip [Billing] and Dom [Solanke] to sign [new deals]. We are very happy with that.” Foley will not get his wish with Kelly, according to reports.

Olise latest

Newcastle are said to be unlikely to make a move for Crystal Palace and England star Michael Olise, with other clubs better position, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. He told mufcMPB’s YouTube channel: “It’s looking like a straight race between Chelsea and Manchester United, but Newcastle if they find funds, if Bruno Guimaraes goes to Manchester City for example. Could be a dark horse and Olise is going to take his time.”

As clubs prepare to battle for Olise, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has claimed the Eagles have already shown Olise and Eberechi Eze why they should stay put despite interest. “We showed them we have ambition, how we want to play, what pathway we want to go and which journey we want to ride together,” he said.