Here are transfer stories concerning Newcastle United ahead of the transfer window opening on June 10…

Sky Sports drop Newcastle United transfer update

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their options on the wing this summer and are currently monitoring Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, according to Sky Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moussa Diaby of Leverkusen drives the ball during the friendly match between Toluca and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Nemesio Diez Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has said that Watford will consider ‘sensible offers’ for Sarr following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Senegalese winger scored five goals in 22 league appearances for The Hornets last season with a £30million price-tag being reported for the 24-year-old, who has two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

French international Diaby is also understood to be on Newcastle’s radar following an impressive season in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists in 32 matches during the 2021-22 league season to help Leverkusen secure Champions League qualification.

But conflicting reports from Football Insider claim that The Magpies have been put off by Diaby’s £60million price tag.

Newcastle ‘willing' to trigger Yannick Carrasco’s release clause

Newcastle are reportedly ‘willing’ to trigger Yannick Carrasco’s Atletico Madrid release clause, according to sources in Spain.

The 28-year-old winger was a key player at Atletico during the 2021-22 campaign, registering six goals and six assists in 34 La Liga matches.

Spanish outlet as.com have reported that the Belgian has a release clause of €60million (£51.27million) which Newcastle are willing to match.

Carrasco, who has two years left on his contract at the Metropolitano Stadium, has been linked with a move to Newcastle on several occasions but has never been close to joining the Magpies.

Newcastle have ‘work to do’ to secure Hugo Ekitike signing

The Magpies have been strongly linked with a move for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike this summer. A potential deal worth in the region of £30million is understood to be on the table but recent reports from The Telegraph claim that United still have ‘work to do’ to secure the 19-year-old’s signature.

United tried and failed to sign Ekitike in January, and the club is again trying to sign the teenager, who scored 10 goals last season.

Speaking in April, Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said: “We refused an offer of €35million this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours.

"That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go – and he’s probably going to leave.

"There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”

PIF react to Newcastle’s appointment of Dan Ashworth

Dan Ashworth officially started his role as Newcastle’s new sporting director on Monday following approval from the Premier League.

The appointment is a timely one ahead of the transfer window with Ashworth expected to oversee United’s overarching sporting strategy, football development and recruitment.

In a joint statement, the club’s owners said: "On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

"Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football, and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.