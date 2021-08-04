Newcastle United 'monitoring' Republic of Ireland star as Aston Villa lead race for Manchester United man

The quiet start to the transfer window is a real concern for Magpies fans having been linked with a number of players.

Still, none have signed. Here’s the latest transfer gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Derby County’s Jason Knight

Newcastle United are linked with a move for Derby County star Jason Knight. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Newcastle are among the clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

The Irish Examiner reports The Rams could reluctantly cash in on the 20-year-old amid their deep financial troubles.

Knight, who made 43 Championship appearances last season, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury which has left him wearing a protective boot.

Although the player is not expected to return to action until later this year, Newcastle and Burnley are said to be two of the clubs monitoring his situation.

Wayne Rooney’s side are in disarray ahead of the new campaign with a lack of new signings creating a player shortage.

Aston Villa ‘eye’ permanent Axel Tuanzebe deal

Aston Villa are eyeing a permanent move for Newcastle loan target Axel Tuanzebe, according to the Daily Telegraph.

United head coach Steve Bruce is in the market for a central defender this summer, though his search is proving difficult as he operates with a tight budget.

Bruce is likely to utilise the loan market by filling the two permitted domestic loan slots, and Tuanzebe has been identified.

However Villa, the club Bruce once signed Tuanzebe on loan for, are exploring the possibility of a permanent swoop.

Manchester United want a £5million loan fee, which is a huge obstacle for the Magpies.

