Guimaraes – who has made five substitute’s appearances for the club so far – is expected to get his first start in a run of three away games in eight days.

Howe, preparing for tomorrow night’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium, has been encouraged by what he has seen so far from Guimaraes, who linked up with fit-again Allan Saint-Maximin after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park.

“In every cameo he has given so far, he has used the ball very well,” said United’s head coach. “That’s him. He’s shown what he will bring. A couple of lovely passes to Maxi. They’ve built a nice little relationship already.

“My heart was in my mouth mind you when he performed that little pirouette on the touchline, but that’s Bruno. He’s an out-and-out footballer.

“He also won the ball back for us at a couple of key moments from a defensive perspective. He can certainly do a bit of everything.”

