Newcastle United move for Steve Bruce 'hits snag'
Newcastle United’s move for Steve Bruce has ‘hit a snag’, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 22:19
Bruce is wanted by the club to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
Newcastle have held talks with Bruce and Sheffield Wednesday, his club, this week.
However, the compensation due under the terms of his contract is “far greater than originally expected”, according to Sky Sports.
And United must pay a multi-million pound fee to land Bruce and his assistants ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy in China.