Newcastle United move for Nigerian frontman hits the rocks – report

Newcastle United could be thwarted in their attempts to sign Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Lille anf Chelsea, on October 02, 2019 at the Pierre Mauroy stadium, in Lille, France. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports over the last fortnight have linked the Magpies with a winter window move for the Lille striker – but according to French outlet Top Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit want to hang on to the player until at least the summer.

Osimhen has scored seven goals in 10 games for Lille this season, having been signed as £72million Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe’s replacement in the summer.

United have struggled for goals this season with £35million record signing Joelinton scoring just once since his high-profile summer arrival.

Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, both out injured for the most part, are yet to start a game in black and white this season – while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are also goalless this campaign.