Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock made the most of his change of position with a brace in Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup win at Birmingham City.

Willock was dispatched on the left wing in the absence of Anthony Gordon due to injury and capitalised on his more advanced role with two goals either side of Callum Wilson’s strike to put Newcastle into the fifth round. They were Willock’s first goals since his early strike at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Now The Magpies have a Carabao Cup final and FA Cup fifth-round tie to look forward to next month.

With Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Gordon all out injured, Newcastle’s options on the left wing are limited. But head coach Eddie Howe was pleased with what he saw from Willock over the weekend as he now prepares his side to return to Premier League action at Manchester City on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

“It was interesting to see him there [on the left],” Howe said. “Because obviously Anthony's injury, we played Joe in his position as a wide left player, I thought he did really well, I thought he's got the running capacity to play in that position, it is very different to playing infield, but he's got the pace to take players on and engage in those one v one actions.

“But he's also got the technique to come into pockets, and come inside and use his right foot, I thought he looked a threat throughout the game. The beauty of Joe when he does play inside as a midfielder, he drifts wide a lot anyway, so I think he's really comfortable in those wide areas.”

Joe Willock reacts to his goals v Birmingham City

Willock’s first goal was subject to controversy as it was awarded by the linesman despite it not being clear that it crossed the line.

“Yes, I thought it did cross the line,” Willock said. “That's why I was so surprised on the follow-up - that's why I booted it over! Otherwise, I'd have put it in the net, you know!

“No, but I thought it did cross the line. I need to watch it back. [The linesman] gave it but I was waiting for the ref to blow the whistle. I didn't think he was sure, you know. So when he gave it, I was delighted.”

Will Joe Willock remain on the left v Manchester City?

It has been a frustrating season for Willock so far in and out of the team despite being fit and available for the majority of matches - unlike last season.

His encouraging display at Birmingham gives Howe food for thought when considering his side at Manchester City. Gordon, Barnes and Joelinton are doubts for the match.

Discussing Gordon’s thigh injury, Howe said: “We hope [he’ll be available at Man City]. We've treated the cups the same for the past few years. Everyone that's fit we will take.

“So he's not here [at Birmingham], which means he's obviously got a problem.”

Sven Botman (knee) and Dan Burn (groin) are also doubts for the trip to the Etihad Stadium while Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remains sidelined.

