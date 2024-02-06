Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United shirt sponsor Sela and incoming kit manufacturer Adidas have partnered up.

A new strategic partnership between Saudi Arabian events company Sela and Germany sports manufacturer Adidas has been confirmed. Sela, who are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, were announced as Newcastle's new front of shirt sponsors on a multi-year deal worth £25million-per-season last summer.

Shortly after the 2023-24 season got under way, the return of Adidas as Newcastle's kit manufacturer for the start of the 2024-25 season was confirmed, with a five-year deal agreed worth around £40million-per-season.

And ahead of the new season, Sela and Adidas have joined forces in a 'milestone agreement' focused on strategic collaborations and joint developments.

A statement released by Sela read: "Sela, a leading live events and experiences company, and Adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, have proudly unveiled a ground-breaking partnership focused on strategic collaborations and joint developments.

"This milestone agreement, driven by brand synergies and a shared vision for mutual growth, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both organisations.

"The partnership is global, but with a strong focus on activations in Saudi Arabia with both parties keen to explore tactical initiatives to develop new youth programmes, using shared experience and expertise across sport and lifestyle to make a positive impact.

"Sela, who are also a primary sponsor of Newcastle United, will explore opportunities across retail and brand activation with Adidas, as well as consider broader areas such as sponsorships, events, grassroots programmes and collaborative content."

Sela senior vice president Ibrahim Mohtaseb commented: "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey with Adidas, a global leader whose commitment to excellence mirrors our own.

"By combining our strengths and focusing on mutual growth, we are confident that this partnership will not only redefine industry standards but also create innovative solutions that resonate with consumers worldwide and within Saudi Arabia."

Adidas Middle East and North Africa general manager Bilal Fares added: "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and vision of Sela and adidas.

"Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for collaboration and deliver products and experiences that reflect the best of both brands."