Bruno Guimaraes, however, dreams of a day when the club is No.1 – in Europe.

The midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais for £35million plus £6.5million in add-ons on transfer deadline day, has high hopes for the move.

Guimaraes, unveiled at St James’s Park today ahead of tomorrow night’s game, was sold on the club’s “project” after talks last month.

For Guimaraes believes he can be part of something special over the coming seasons – if the club can stay up this year.

Asked about those discussions, Guimaraes said: “They were very up front and honest about it. They didn’t disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

“But, in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League – and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I believe in the project. I believe in everything they spoke to me about, and I’m really happy to be a part of this project.”

Arsenal were also interested in Guimaraes, but the Brazil international is convinced he has joined the right club, at the right time given the ambition of its new owners.

“We’re definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football,” said Guimaraes. “This is a historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history. I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

The 24-year-old – who has long been an admirer of Premier League football – also had conversations with Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United’s Alex Telles before making his decision.

“I spoke to Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles as well,” said Guimaraes, who flew into Newcastle last week after returning from international duty,

“They told me how difficult it is to play away at Newcastle given how passionate the fans are, that it's one of the most difficult away fixtures in the league, so I didn't have to think twice about coming here.

“I'm really happy to be here – and really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the Premier League and Newcastle."

Guimaraes, born in Rio de Janeiro, has come a long way in the past nine years. An only child, Guimaraes left home aged 15 to pursue a career in football, and that hard work and sacrifice has taken him to the top of the game.

“I left home really early when I was just 15,” said Guimaraes. “I went to live in another state. I was alone in digs when I was at Audax. I only saw my parents twice a month, and I’m an only child.

"It was really different for me – and really difficult for them. It was a difficult time, and I really missed them. I missed home. But I would do it all again to get here now.”

Meanwhile, Guimaraes will again wear the No.39 jersey at Newcastle in tribute to his father, a taxi driver whose car bears the same number.

“My dad was really important for me – my family are everything,” said Guimaraes.

